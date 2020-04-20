South Beloit High School seniors create tribute video

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — High school seniors across the country are experiencing a final year unlike any other class before them.

They are missing out on senior activities like prom, final game, and walking across the stage for graduation.

That's why South Beloit High School senior Hanna Lounsbury gathered her fellow classmates to create a tribute video.

" I figured that at least our school needed a tribute or something to make our mark," said Lounsbury.

Lounsbury is a spoken word poet and creates videos like these often.

She says she and her classmates decided to create the video as way to reflect on the accomplishments they made this year.

They have lived through so much and now find themselves in a unique situation.

"It's a lot of pressure on you to feel like you have to overcome all of those things," said Lounsbury.

While they and other seniors must find ways to cope with losing out on their senior year, Lounsbury says she hopes they find comfort looking toward the future.

"If you don't get to walk across the stage or the halls one last time, understand that your opportunities are not final, you still have so much ahead of you and this is not the end," said Lounsbury.

You can check out the full video by clicking on on this link.