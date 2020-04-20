 Skip to Content

Rockford aldermen approve $2 million neighborhood road resurfacing project

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford aldermen met virtually Monday night to approve a $2 million neighborhood road repair and resurfacing project that Mayor Tom McNamara says "touches all corners" of the city.

Aldermen awarded $2,073,340.68 to William Charles Construction in Rockford to resurface neighborhood roads in Wards 1, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14.

McNamara says work will start, "nearly immediately" at Monday's local COVID-19 update from local officials.

The project is a part of a $22 million Capital Improvement Plan that Rockford aldermen approved on Dec. 2, 2019.

McNamara calls the CIP the biggest infrastructure improvement in decades. Funding will come from the city's sales tax, motor fuel tax and general funds.

Here's a breakdown of the CIP's funding:

  • Motor Fuel Tax - $4,446,312
  • Sales Tax - $12,470,000
  • CIP General Fund - $5,445,000

Other notable projects included in the CIP include Blackhawk Park Avenue reconstruction and Keith Creek stabilization. The massive project will improve city streets, sidewalks, traffic lights, bridges alleys, multi-use paths and more.

More information about the city's CIP can be found HERE.

See the embedded PDF below for a list of streets in the neighborhood project.

