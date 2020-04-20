River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until TUE 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…Flood Warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Camanche.
* Until Tuesday morning.
* At 9:30 AM Monday the stage was 17.2 feet and falling.
* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at
Albany.
&&