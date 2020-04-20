Pritzker: ‘Wipe everything down bought at stores’

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker had a message for shoppers on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in Chicago on Sunday, Gov. Pritzker simply keeping your distance, 6 feet away from anyone else, may not be enough to protect yourself, and your family while at grocery stores.

"They absolutely should wipe down everything bought at stores, I would suggest to everybody. everything really need to be wiped down. And whatever you were carrying groceries in needs to be thrown away or if it can be wiped down, great," said Governor JB Pritzker.

The Schnucks in Loves Park confirmed one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The grocery chain says upon learning of the diagnosis, they scheduled a third party vendor to come in and disinfect the area where the employee worked, including common areas like the restroom and break room.