Pritzker: ‘All the projections indicate that you have saved thousands of lives’

COVID-19 UPDATE: Illinois' coronavirus death toll has reached 1,300 as 59 new deaths are reported today. The state also reported more than 1,100 cases. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, 20 April 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says despite the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increasing, the numbers aren't as high as they were projected to be in March.



Speaking Monday in Chicago during his daily press briefing, the governor addressed the latest numbers on available resources in the state and the latest projection numbers.

"On April 6, we had 3,680 patients. On April 10, that number had risen to 4,020. On April 14, that number had risen to 4,283. As of April 19, we had 4,599 Illinoisans in the hospital with COVID-19. That's a net increase of 316 from April 14," said Gov. Pritzker.

Despite the rise in numbers, the governor says it could've been worse.

"For context, early modeling in mid-March showed that, without social distancing, we would have exceeded our hospital capacity by more than 25,000 beds by April 5," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor also spoke on the number of ventilators the state has at its disposal. Gov. Pritzker says of 4,599 Illinoisans in hospitals for COVID-19, 757 are ventilators, which is 23% of total ventilator inventory in use by COVID-19 patients. That number is down from 29% on April 6, according to the governor.

The governor once again credited social distancing with the improvement.

"All the projections indicate that you have saved thousands of lives. But as you have seen, our case numbers and our hospitalizations are still rising, even if that rise is slowing down. Our curve is bending the right way. With the current mitigation strategies in place, we may not have reached our peak yet, but your actions are helping keep that peak as low as possible," said Gov. Pritzker.

The state reported 1,159 new cases and 59 new deaths on Monday, bringing the state's total death toll north of 1,300.