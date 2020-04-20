 Skip to Content

OSF warns of scam calls in its name

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you get a phone call from OSF's "Financial Crimes Center", call the police. There is no such department.

The health system says the scam is going on across the area. It looks authentic because it will show up on your caller-ID as OSF. Someone on the phone claims they're with the hospital's "financial crimes center" and may try to get your personal information.

OSF says if you get one of these calls, hang up and contact your local police department.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

