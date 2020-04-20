OSF warns of scam calls in its name

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you get a phone call from OSF's "Financial Crimes Center", call the police. There is no such department.

The health system says the scam is going on across the area. It looks authentic because it will show up on your caller-ID as OSF. Someone on the phone claims they're with the hospital's "financial crimes center" and may try to get your personal information.

OSF says if you get one of these calls, hang up and contact your local police department.