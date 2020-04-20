Oregon resort giving away free wedding ceremony to couple impacted by COVID-19

OREGON (WREX) — A resort in Oregon is giving away a free wedding ceremony to a couple who has been impacted by COVID-19.



Pine Creek Escape in Oregon announced it will give a free wedding ceremony to a couple who has had their ceremony canceled, the venue closed for good or the couple was affected financially.

“So many couples who were planning to wed this year have been affected by COVID-19 and have gone through a lot of headaches and stress during a time that should be full of happiness,” said Pine Creek Escape Owner Rebecca Jones. “The least we can do is gift one couple a free ceremony to take some stress of their shoulders and ensure they have one of the best days of their lives.”

To enter the giveaway, individuals must submit their story via email to rebecca@pinecreekeescape.com.

Submissions will be accepted starting today through May 15. One winner will be announced on Pine Creek Escape’s Facebook and Instagram page on May 17.