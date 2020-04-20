 Skip to Content

Loves Park soldier welcomed home from Afghanistan

10:38 pm Positive Local News, Top Stories

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen families throw parades for birthdays, and teachers throw parades for their students. On Monday, a Loves Park parade was thrown to welcome a soldier home.

Justin Windham just returned from his tour in Afghanistan after serving a year with the National Guard.

Dozens of cars filled with friends, family, and neighbors drove by to celebrate Windham and his service.

"It means a lot. A lot of these familiar faces that you were talking about, they were helping out with my wife while I was gone, so being able to see them again is pretty awesome.

Included in the parade were members of the Rockford Fire Department, which Windham worked with before he deployed.

Kristin Crowley

Evening News Anchor
Kristin Crowley anchors the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. news. She is also a reporter for 13 Investigates. She brings more than a decade of experience to the newsroom. Her work at WREX has earned her multiple awards including a regional Edward R. Murrow for Investigative Journalism and three regional Emmys.

Related Articles

Skip to content