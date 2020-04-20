Loves Park soldier welcomed home from Afghanistan

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen families throw parades for birthdays, and teachers throw parades for their students. On Monday, a Loves Park parade was thrown to welcome a soldier home.

Justin Windham just returned from his tour in Afghanistan after serving a year with the National Guard.

Dozens of cars filled with friends, family, and neighbors drove by to celebrate Windham and his service.

"It means a lot. A lot of these familiar faces that you were talking about, they were helping out with my wife while I was gone, so being able to see them again is pretty awesome.

Included in the parade were members of the Rockford Fire Department, which Windham worked with before he deployed.