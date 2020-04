BEVERLY, Mass. (WREX) — Endicott College men's volleyball player Bryn Lipton, a Keith Country Day grad, was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America First Team.

This is Lipton's third career AVCA All-America honor (2018-19: Second Team) and first career AVCA All-America First Team selection.

Lipton became the second student-athlete in program history to claim three AVCA All-America honors.