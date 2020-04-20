JHU: More than 635,000 people have recovered from COVID-19

(WREX) — While the number of cases and deaths related to the coronavirus continue to increase, so do the number of recoveries.



According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 6:38 a.m. Monday, a total of 635,311 people have recovered from the coronavirus.



The number of recovered cases in the U.S. has reached 70,000. According to the university, 70,980 people in the country have recovered from the virus.



There's been more than 2.4 million confirmed cases of the virus across the world, including 759,786 confirmed cases in the U.S.