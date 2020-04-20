Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — A Janesville man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Rock County Sunday afternoon.

According to Rock County Sheriff's Office, the biker was headed south on Highway 213 near Orfordville around 3:30 p.m. when he went off the road while going around a curve.

Authorities say the 33-year-old man was thrown from the motorcycle when it crashed and he was killed. The man's name has not been released at this time.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.