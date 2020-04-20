Illinois to increase COVID-19 testing at long-term care facilities

COVID-19 UPDATE: Illinois' coronavirus death toll has reached 1,300 as 59 new deaths are reported today. The state also reported more than 1,100 cases. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, April 20, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois leaders say they're taking increased measures to battle COVID-19 in long-term care facilities throughout the state.



Both Governor JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, spoke on the new measures on Monday in Chicago.

"We're now able to more aggressively deploy testing at long-term care facilities," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor said facilities without known outbreaks will see all residents/staff tested. The priority is facilities where the population could face more severe outcomes. Governor Pritzker says that'll allow the state to identify early cases and isolate as necessary.

In facilities with known confirmed cases, they continue to assume people with symptoms have coronavirus. However, the governor said there will be a change.

"One change, however, is we've altered our protocol related to staff. Where in prior weeks we advised that staffs be given pre-shift wellness checks, including taking temperatures, we will now be ramping up testing on all staff who work at these facilities — all staff. This will be critical to our work to prevent further spread at these facilities," said the governor.

The governor also praised the frontline workers in long-term care facilities.

"Staff at these facilities are frontline workers, dedicating their days and nights to caring for seniors and doing all they can to ensure a safe and healthy home for residents," said Gov. Pritzker.

Dr. Ezike also spoke about testing in long-term care facilities.

"We are ramping up testing at facilities without previously identified COVID-19 cases and ramping up testing for all staff at facilities with known cases," said Dr. Ezike.

The doctor says IDPH is doing its best to keep up with the numbers.

"Obviously data is coming in to our systems hourly. The facility is probably the best place to get the most up-to-date data, but we are pulling data from two electronic reporting systems," said Dr. Ezike.

Dr. Ezike says IDPH will update numbers on the IDPH website once a week.