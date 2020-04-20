Illinois coronavirus death toll tops 1,300 as 59 new deaths are reported, 1,151 new cases

COVID-19 UPDATE: Illinois' coronavirus death toll has reached 1,300 as 59 new deaths are reported today. The state also reported more than 1,100 cases. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, April 20, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of coronavirus related deaths in Illinois has reached 1,300.



The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 59 new coronavirus related deaths on Monday, bringing the total from 1,290 up to 1,349.



The state is also reporting 1,151 new cases of the virus, bringing the total from 30,357 up to 31,508.



Cass and White counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 31,508 cases, including 1,349 deaths, in 95 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



