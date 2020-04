ROCKFORD (WREX) — For weeks, the price for a gallon of gasoline has tumbled nationwide and locally. This week, the average price is down 7 cents a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that's 59 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.21 lower than this time last year.

The drop in gas prices marks the eighth straight week of decline. There's been a sharp decrease in demand due to COVID-19.Gas Buddy said there is still room for prices to drop further.