Breaking down COVID-19 cases by zip code in the Stateline

Breaking down COVID-19 cases by zip code in the StatelineNew
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the number of coronavirus cases by the zip code, including in the Northern Illinois region.
To be qualified, a zip code must have at least 5 confirmed cases of the virus.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
Here's what IDPH is reporting as of 4:30 p.m. Monday in Winnebago County:
|Zip Code
|Confirmed Cases
|Tests Performed
|61101
|13
|126
|61102
|23
|87
|61103
|19
|163
|61104
|19
|102
|61107
|10
|48
|61108
|30
|159
|61109
|26
|136
|61111
|8
|89
|61114
|14
|71
|61115
|6
|106
|61073
|6
|71
BOONE COUNTY
In Boone County, only two zip codes are reporting cases: 61008 and 61065. The Boone County Health Department reports 26 confirmed cases in the 61008 zip code, with IDPH reporting 127 tests being given.
In 61065, 7 cases have been confirmed with 50 tests being given.
OGLE COUNTY
Only one zip code is reporting cases in Ogle County, 61068. In the zip code, IDPH is reporting 43 cases with 202 tests being performed.
STEPHENSON COUNTY
There's currently one zip code reporting cases, according to the IDPH website: 61032. As of Monday afternoon, IDPH is reporting 9 confirmed cases with 107 tests being performed.
LEE COUNTY
In Lee County, there's only one zip code reporting COVID-19 cases according to the IDPH map: 61021. IDPH is reporting a total 11 confirmed cases with 279 tests performed.
To take a look at the map yourself, click here. If you're viewing this article on our app and having trouble reading a chart, click here.