Breaking down COVID-19 cases by zip code in the Stateline

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting the number of coronavirus cases by the zip code, including in the Northern Illinois region.

To be qualified, a zip code must have at least 5 confirmed cases of the virus.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY



Here's what IDPH is reporting as of 4:30 p.m. Monday in Winnebago County:

Zip Code Confirmed Cases Tests Performed 61101 13 126 61102 23 87 61103 19 163 61104 19 102 61107 10 48 61108 30 159 61109 26 136 61111 8 89 61114 14 71 61115 6 106 61073 6 71

BOONE COUNTY

In Boone County, only two zip codes are reporting cases: 61008 and 61065. The Boone County Health Department reports 26 confirmed cases in the 61008 zip code, with IDPH reporting 127 tests being given.



In 61065, 7 cases have been confirmed with 50 tests being given.

OGLE COUNTY

Only one zip code is reporting cases in Ogle County, 61068. In the zip code, IDPH is reporting 43 cases with 202 tests being performed.

STEPHENSON COUNTY

There's currently one zip code reporting cases, according to the IDPH website: 61032. As of Monday afternoon, IDPH is reporting 9 confirmed cases with 107 tests being performed.

LEE COUNTY

In Lee County, there's only one zip code reporting COVID-19 cases according to the IDPH map: 61021. IDPH is reporting a total 11 confirmed cases with 279 tests performed.

To take a look at the map yourself, click here.