Amberwood Care Centre is latest facility with confirmed COVID cases

ROCKFORD (WREX) — No one is immune to COVID-19, but some are more at risk. That's especially true for the elderly, and some of the most vulnerable are in nursing homes.

There are now four facilities in our area reporting cases of the virus, Anam Care, Alden Debes, River Bluff, and now Amberwood.

But now, the public will have access to data from these long-term care facilities or nursing homes. It will be posted on the Illinois Department of Public Health's website daily. Similar to the state map showing the number of cases, the new map will show the number of cases at long-term care facilities.

"There were two residents that came to us that were both positive," Patti Koch, who is with Citadel Healthcare, said.

Citadel Healthcare is a company that manages 11 care facilities in Illinois, including Amberwood on Rockton Avenue. Koch says the two residents there who tested positive were transferred out and now it's monitoring the other patients.

"Everybody is being tested for their temperature," Koch explained. "They're (staff) asking a series of questions consistent with what the IDPH recommendations and what the CDC recommendations are and we've asked all staff if they are symptomatic not to report to work."

It's these type of steps that public health experts say can mitigate the further spread of the virus.

"A single confirmed case in a facility activates our guidance that all staff in the facility should wear formal PPE and all residents should wear masks," Governor J.B. Pritzker said in his daily address.

But, as mentioned above, now the state's going a step further to alert people of confirmed cases at places like nursing homes.

"As we learned over the weekend our state is now posting our long-term care facilities," Winnebago County's Health Department Director Dr. Sandra Martell said in her update on Monday.

But Amberwood, which has had a positive case since last Tuesday, has yet to be listed on the site. In fact, only Anam Care and Alden Debes are listed.

"There is a lag between local data and state data," Dr. Martell explained.

All long-term care facilities are required to report all tests for COVID-19 and any positive case to the health department, the families of residents, and staff members.

"When they begin to start seeing someone that has an issue, they are actually working with us and notifying us almost before the test results come back," Dr. Martell said.

It's a protocol geared to protect the county's most vulnerable population.

As of the time this article was posted, the state shows 19 cases of COVID-19 at nursing homes in Winnebago County. The two from Amberwood are expected to be added to that number in the coming days.