4th Cook County Jail detainee dies after positive virus test

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a fourth detainee at the Cook County Jail in Chicago who tested positive for the coronavirus has died.

Sixty-four-year Karl Battiste died Sunday at Stroger Hospital in Chicago, but his official cause of death won't be determined until an autopsy is conducted.

Battiste had been in custody since January 2019, when he was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Chicago.

As of late Sunday, there were 215 detainees who were being treated by the county-operated hospital at the jail or at area hospitals after testing positive for the virus.