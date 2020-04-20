2 new COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County, total cases tops 200

LOCAL COVID-19 UPDATE: Local leaders provide an update on COVID-19 in our area. Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, April 20, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County has reached double digits as the county reports two new deaths.



The county did not provide any additional information on the deaths, but says the total number of deaths in the county is up to 11.



The state is also reporting 14 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 209 in Winnebago County.



According to Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department, 14% of all tests the county has sent out have come back positive.



Dr. Martell says the number of cases in the county is doubling every 8 days or so.