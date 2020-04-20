2 new COVID-19 deaths in Boone County, 11 total cases at Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting two new coronavirus related deaths.



The health department says one of the residents was in their 20s and a resident in their 60s.



The two new deaths brings the total up to 6 in the county.



The county also reported two new cases of the virus, bringing the total up to 34 cases.



For the first time, the health department released specific numbers in relation to the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility.



According to the health department, there's been 11 total cases at Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility, 6 cases being employees and 5 cases being residents. The facility has seen 2 deaths related to the virus, both of which were residents, according to the health department.

The 20-29 age group has the most cases in the county, 8, according to the health department.

Here's a full breakdown of the cases by age group: