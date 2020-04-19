At least ten are dead after mass shooting in Canada

NBC (WREX) — More than ten people are dead, including a police officer and the suspected gunman, in a mass shooting in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

Police said the shooting rampage took place at several locations in the province and ended at a gas station about 22 miles northwest of Halifax.

The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year-old veteran of the RCMP, Canada's national police force.

Another RCMP officer was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the suspected shooter was killed by police at the gas station.

They identified him as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who worked in the province making dentures.

Authorities said Wortman had disguised himself as a police officer in uniform at one point and mocked up a car to make it seem like an RCMP cruiser.

Police did not specify a motive but said at least some of the victims appear to have been killed at random.