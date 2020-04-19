Sunshine replaced with rainfall by the mid-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Plenty of sunshine stuck around the region earlier today and we should continue with the clear skies well into Monday morning. However, sunny skies and warm highs may come to an end at times this week.

A pleasant end to the weekend is in store. Overnight, temperatures for tonight will be cool, yet not abnormal for mid-April. Lows make it down into the lower 30's. Mostly clear skies remain which could lead us to some light fog development, but we shouldn't expect much at all.

COLD FRONT SLIDES IN LATE:

Sunny weather remains in place during the first half of next week. Temperatures keep warming up, with highs in the low 60's. This starts on Monday with lower 60's for highs and breezy wind gusts near 30 MPH. This is fairly reasonable as highs in mid-April tend to sit in the lower to mid 60's. This pattern of warmth will be interrupted by a new cold front that moves in overnight Monday into early Tuesday. Therefore, a chance for rain showers arrives into the Stateline while keeping temperatures cool.

Late night cold bring rain and chilly Tuesday highs.

SEASONAL HIGHS:

Highs for most of the week are resting in the average range of the lower 60's. However, there will be a few days that fall short. Highs for Tuesday may not make it above the lower 50's with some spots able to fall short altogether. However, this will be the only day we have to "freeze". Temperatures are back to average by Wednesday and that last into the next weekend.

RAIN HIJACKS THE FORECAST:

Late in the week, scattered showers are possible Wednesday through Saturday. Showers do not look to provide much for severe weather at the moment because most will be on the edge of a weaker system. However, we are keeping eyes on it for updates.