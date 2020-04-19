New Rockton business finds ways to stay a float

ROCKTON (WREX) —Chuck and Theresa Harris started their dream by opening up their business, Brass Octopus , on February 1st.

But their dream came to a halt, as the state wide stay at home order forced their fabric store to close its doors just six weeks after opening them.

"Our whole business model was to bring people in, bring people together. It was really tough, there was a lot of tears, a lot of sitting on the couch saying oh my God what have we done?" said Theresa Harris.

Because of this, the business owners had to find ways to keep their business a float.

"We made the really hard decision to not do curb side service a few weeks back. We felt for the safety of ourselves and our community we needed to stop that service", said Harris.

The couple even tried to apply for businesses loans but say they didn't qualify because they don't have employees working.

So what did these makers make out of the situation?

The started selling their inventory online and on Facebook and grew their social media following.

"We had to go from two logo merchandise to also everything in our store over night," said Harris.

The couple makes just enough money to pay the rent.

While they have missed out on huge opportunities to sell to the crafter community, they say the success and support they have seen online encourages them to keep going.

"You can't loose hope, I think that there is this common good, that people want to have local family owned shops, that people want us here," said Harris.

The couple also sells fabric bundles on their Facebook page everyday. The bundles include a yard and a half of material.