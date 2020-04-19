More PPE arriving in Illinois tomorrow

CHICAGO (WREX) — Gov. JB Pritzker says more personal protective equipment is arriving in Illinois on Monday morning.



He says the Illinois National Guard is handling the transport of the PPEs, and that it will all be taken to a state warehouse for quality and inventory checks before it's distributed.



Pritzker has been vocal about a shortage of PPEs in the state, and says his administration and the state have had to compete with other states, countries and the federal government for supplies.



Last week, cargo planes carrying PPEs arrived at Rockford's airport.