Man dies in single car crash in Winnebago County

News

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — an Indiana has died in a single car crash in Winnebago County.

The Illinois State Police says it happened on Business US 20 Sunday morning around 6:50 a.m. in Winnebago County.

ISP says the 51-year-old man was driving westbound when, for unknown reasons, traveled down an embankment into the eastbound lane.

The car then overturned and came to a rest in a creek bed.

Officials say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

