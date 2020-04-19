Man dies in single car crash in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — an Indiana has died in a single car crash in Winnebago County.

The Illinois State Police says it happened on Business US 20 Sunday morning around 6:50 a.m. in Winnebago County.

ISP says the 51-year-old man was driving westbound when, for unknown reasons, traveled down an embankment into the eastbound lane.

The car then overturned and came to a rest in a creek bed.

Officials say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified and an investigation is ongoing.