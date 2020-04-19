Illinois reports 1,197 new COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WREX) — Public health officials are reporting 1,197 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Additionally, they report 33 new deaths since yesterday.



That brings the total number to 30,357 people and 1,290 total deaths.



During Sunday's daily news briefing, Dr. Ezike Ngozi urged the public to practice social distancing. She also took a moment to address the state's youth.



She says parent and guardians should help young people feel understood, empowered and hopeful. She also says young people should be able to safely share their emotions.

