Illinois reports 1,197 new COVID-19 cases

2:41 pm

CHICAGO (WREX) — Public health officials are reporting 1,197 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Additionally, they report 33 new deaths since yesterday.

That brings the total number to 30,357 people and 1,290 total deaths.

During Sunday's daily news briefing, Dr. Ezike Ngozi urged the public to practice social distancing. She also took a moment to address the state's youth.

She says parent and guardians should help young people feel understood, empowered and hopeful. She also says young people should be able to safely share their emotions.

Audrey Moon

Audrey is the news director at 13 WREX. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the team at 13 WREX in 2014.

