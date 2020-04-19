Employee at Schnucks in Loves Park tests positive for COVID-19

LOVES PARK (WREX) — An employee at Schnucks in Loves Park has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a marketing member for the grocery chain's corporate office.



The chain says they learned of the positive test on Friday, April 17. The teammate, who had last been at work on Sunday, April 5, is now quarantined at home.



The grocery chain says upon learning of the diagnosis, they scheduled a third party vendor to come in and disinfect the area where the employee worked, including common areas like the restroom and break room.

"The store is open and we are continuing to follow all guidance from local, state and federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), OSHA, and the Winnebago County Health Department," the chain says.

No one else is being advised to quarantine at this time.



"The health Department has not indicated that any specific actions should be taken by any customers or anyone else," the chain said.

Schnucks Rewards customers of the store have received a message to make them aware of the news.