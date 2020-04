Edwards Apple Orchard West raises more than $21,000 for Miss Carly’s

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A one day sale of apple cider donuts in April results in more than $21,000 going towards a Rockford non-profit.



On Friday, April 17, Edwards Apple Orchard West sold apple cider donuts to anyone who wanted some. Due to high demand, the apple orchard limited sales to one dozen donuts per car.



As a result of sales and donations made on Friday, Edwards Apple Orchard West says it raised a total of $21,552 to Miss Carly's.



The apple orchard says it sold 1,815 dozens of donuts on Friday.

Today marks the end of a remarkable week of a community coming together for Miss Carly! The donut machine was started in... Posted by Edwards Apple Orchard West on Sunday, April 19, 2020