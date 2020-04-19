Boone County reports two new coronavirus related deaths

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department has announced two new deaths related to the coronavirus.



Health officials say both residents were in their 70s. No additional information was released.



The two new deaths brings the total in the county up to 4, which is the second highest in the Northern Illinois region, trailing only Winnbeago County (9).



Boone County also announced one new case of the virus, a resident in their 30s.



The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Boone County is now at 32.