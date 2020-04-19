Another child tests positive for COVID-19 in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Another child has tested positive for COVID-19 in Winnebago County, according to health officials.



The number of cases in children under 10 is now at two.



There are now 195 cases in the county. Nine people have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.



The county continues to monitor four locations as area of concern, including, Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Anam Care, the Rockford Rescue Mission and River Bluff Nursing home.



All of those locations have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.



Health and government officials believe the peak in cases won't be until early May in Winnebago County. However state officials say they believe Illinois is starting to flatten the curve, which is the data set used to determine if cases are going down and what resources will be needed to treat the virus.



Gov. JB Pritzker will address the state during his 2:30 p.m. news conference Sunday.