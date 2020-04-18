Winnebago County announces 16 new cases of COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting 16 new cases of coronavirus.



The total number of cases in the county is now up to 179, along with 9 deaths.

The county lists four locations as "locations of concern" for COVID-19 cases: Alden Alma Nelson Manor, Anam Care, Rockford Rescue Mission and River Bluff Nursing Home.



On Friday, the county confirmed an employee at the River Bluff Nursing Home has tested positive for the virus. The condition of the employee is not known at this time.

A total of 2,129 tests have been done in Winnebago County as of Saturday. 179 of those have been positive, 1,246 tested negative and 704 remain pending.

The county leads the region in both cases and deaths related to the virus.