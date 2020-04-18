Windy weather helps conditions feel like spring again

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winds may whip again today, but at least we see warmer temperatures as a result. The strong winds only last a day, but the warmth stays in place for at least the next week.

Warm and windy:

Temperatures jump back to near average this weekend, but it does come with some nuisance conditions. Strong winds set in this afternoon.

Winds rise to 25 mph from the southwest. Gusts may rise to 40 mph. The strong winds persist through this evening, then slowly die down overnight. Within these conditions, it may be difficult to drive at times, and loose objects and tents may blow around. Secure anything that could blow over or away by the afternoon. The situation will be similar to Monday, when strong winds hit in the afternoon, but quickly died off throughout the evening and night. It won't be like a week ago, when very strong wind gusts over 50 mph hit on Thursday the 9th.

The warmer winds do help our temperatures out. We'll have highs near 60 degrees, which is close to average for this time of year. A bright sunny sky will be seen throughout the day.

By Sunday, the strong winds go away, and conditions mostly stay the same. A chance for spotty light rain showers is possible in the morning, then the weather clears out through the afternoon. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees again, but falling just short as well.

Warmer next week:

Sunny weather remains in place during the first half of next week. Temperatures keep warming up, with highs in the low 60's.

Late in the week, scattered showers are possible Wednesday through Friday. That won't hold temperatures back. Warm air and winds will keep temperatures afloat. Highs may get into the middle 60's by Thursday.