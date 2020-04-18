 Skip to Content

Three Rockford teens arrested on robbery, weapons charges

7:00 pm Crime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three teens are arrested in two separate incidents in Rockford, according to police.

The first incident, on April 16, Rockford Police say a 17-year-old allegedly fired shots at the Fas Fuel on S. Bell School Road. Officers found the teen in a room at the nearly Red Roof Inn, according to police.

The teen is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, no valid FOID and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 21.

In the second incident, Rockford Police say officers were called to an armed robbery Friday on the 4200 block of Auburn St. at Auburn Manor.

Police said a 21-year-old victim tried to buy a video game system on a popular social media app. When the victim met with two suspects, they robbed the victim at gunpoint. Police say the suspects were both 16 and ran away with money and a gun from the victim's vehicle.

The two 16-year-olds are charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, no FOID and theft.

The identities of the teens are not published because they are juveniles.

