Sunny skies and warmer highs, but rain arrives soon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We had a great start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 50's and sunshine stretching across the Stateline. This all came right on the heels of a good snowfall just over 72 hours ago. Good news, quiet weather will remain, but shower chances will arrive soon.

SLOW TREND TOWARD SUNSHINE

Starting Sunday morning, the strong winds go away, and conditions mostly stay the same. On the front end of a weak cold front, there is a chance for spotty light rain showers possible in the morning. Sprinkles/drizzle will be our main threat if showers manifest, so do not expect any heavy downpours. By the late morning, the weather clears out through the afternoon. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees again but falling just short. Highs mainly stay in the mid to upper 50's for areas in northern Illinois.

Overnight, mostly clear with temperatures resting in the middle 30's. In addition, winds will be out of the north through the night, so watch out for a slight chill.

More seasonable temperatures through next week.

QUIET & SEASONABLE

Sunny weather remains in place during the first half of next week. Temperatures keep warming up, with highs in the low 60's. This starts on Monday with lower 60's for highs and breezy wind gusts near 30 MPH. This is fairly reasonable as highs in mid-April tend to sit in the lower to mid 60's. This pattern of warmth will be interrupted by a new cold front that moves in overnight Monday into early Tuesday. Therefore, a chance for rain showers arrives into the Stateline while keeping temperatures cool. Highs for Tuesday may not make it above the middle 50's.

Chance for rain overnight Monday ahead of a cold front.

RAINY END TO WEEK

Late in the week, scattered showers are possible Wednesday through Friday. That won't hold temperatures back. Warm air and winds will keep temperatures afloat. Highs may get into the middle 60's by Thursday.