State announces 1,585 new cases of COVID-19, 125 more deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,585 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Illinois.

There are now 29,160 total cases of the novel coronavirus statewide.

The state also announced 125 new deaths, the highest single day death toll to date. 1,259 lives have been lost across Illinois.

Hamilton County reported its first case of the virus, making it the 93rd county to have a positive test.

Despite today's data, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the growth of cases in the state is slowing.