RMTD reduces number of routes starting Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Starting Monday, there will only be 9 routes running.

During the week, service will begin at 6:15 a.M. And will end at 6:40 p.m.

On the weekend, there will only be 5 routes running between the hours of 9:15 a.m. And 5:15 p.m.

Services in Belvidere have also been suspended.

RMTD says while it's drastically decreasing the number of routes, it will still be able to serve the majority of Rockford.

RMTD is also taking action after some workers test positive for covid-19.

If you ride the bus, you must wear a mask starting Monday.

The Rockford Mass Transit District posted on its Facebook page on Saturday that if you don't wear a mask or a face covering, you won't be allowed on the bus.

The district announced two employees have COVID-19 two days ago.

You must also wear a mask if you're on RMTD property.