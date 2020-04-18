RMTD: 5 operators test positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Mass Transit Districts says five RMTD operators have tested positive to COVID-19.

The cases were confirmed on Friday.

This is in addition to the three operators previously reported.

With the addition of one administrative staff member, there are six confirmed cases withing the workforce.

Because of this, RMTD is limiting the number of bus routes starting Monday.

The transit district is also requiring all riders to wear face masks or face coverings.