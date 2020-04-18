Recall Alert: 3 yard trimmers under recall



If you're planning on some yard work this Saturday, you should know the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of three types of trimmers.



The recall covers the Troy-Bilt and Craftsman 25-C-C 2-cycle trimmers and the Remington 25-C-C 2-cycle polesaw.



The head of the trimmers and polesaws can continue to rotate when the throttle is released, posing a laceration hazard.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tools and contact MTD Southwest for instructions on obtaining a free replacement or polesaw.