Mayors in Winnebago County pen letter to governor urging regional approach to small business reopenings

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Several mayors in Winnebago County have penned a joint letter to Gov. JB Pritzker asking him to allow a regional approach to opening small businesses after the April 30th shelter in place deadline passes.



The letter was written by Loves Park Mayor Gary Jury, Village of Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson, Durand President Robert Corwin, South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl, and Cherry Valley President Jim Claeyssen.



The letter asks the governor to consider a regional approach to reopening the economy, noting Winnebago County does not face the same population challenges as Cook County.



"We feel that a one-size-fits-all set of restrictions isn't feasible for the entire state of Illinois. Winnebago County is not Cook County, and quite frankly, counties like ours have a different culture that, by nature, normally utilizes social distancing."



The mayors also said Winnebago County doesn't use public transportation to the extent Chicago does and there's not as much of an issue with thousands of workers packed in to buildings.



"Our shopping and dining habits are spread out and most of our dining options are laid out at distances greater than 6 feet apart."



The letter did praise the governor's quick action to stop the spread of COVID-19.



"We wouldn't be approaching you with this request if we felt that it would jeopardize all of the good work that has been done so far to slow the spread of COVID-19."



Chairman Frank Haney says he is sending a similar letter to the governor. He says the sentiment from the group of mayors is the same as his, but there is some difference in what a timeline would look like.



"I think we can all agree that we want to find every way possible to responsibly help small businesses open up," Haney said by phone Saturday morning.



Haney says his goal is to reopen small businesses in a way that does not undercut public health.



13 WREX has reached out to Mayor Tom McNamara, who was not on the letter, but we have not heard back. When we do, we will update this article.







