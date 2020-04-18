Gov. Pritzker still gathering data before extending stay at home order

CHICAGO (WREX) -- As nearby states extend their stay at home orders into late May, Gov. JB Pritzker says he is still looking at the data before extending the order in Illinois.

Pritzker said at a news conference Saturday that he needs to look at all of the numbers and trends before making a decision.

"I promise to give you an answer as soon as I know it," Pritzker said.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's safer at home order to May 26. Other states around the country have also extended their orders past the Apr. 30 deadline set right now in Illinois.

As for starting to re-open parks and other outdoor activities as the weather begins to warm, Pritzker was reluctant to promise any imminent changes.

"I can't rely on my own instinct and desires," Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he will continue to listen to the experts before considering opening anything that is currently closed.

"I'm going to do what's best for the people of the state," Pritzker said. "We have not yet reached our peak."