Five Winnebago mayors ask Governor Pritzker to allow small businesses to open while following health guidelines

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Winnebago County's COVID-19 cases make up less than one percent of the state's total cases. That's why on Saturday a group of mayors said they want the state to take a regional approach to open the economy.

Saving local businesses from more financial damage is the idea behind a letter signed by five mayors in Winnebago County.

Leaders from Loves Park, Durand, Machesney Park, Cherry Valley and South Beloit are asking Governor Pritzker for a regional approach to opening the state on April 30.

"We are hoping we can start moving in the other direction and relax these restrictions so our small businesses can open up," said City of Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

The mayors say small businesses are struggling to get unemployment and federal loans and it's in turn putting holes in the local economy.

Senator Dave Syverson supports the letter saying many counties have not experienced the projected surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We have to look at the livelihood of these communities and to destroy a lot of these family businesses that may not be able to reopen," said Rep. Sen. Dave Syverson.

"Northern Illinois is not Detroit. Northern Illinois is not Kentucky and frankly it is not Cook County," said Village of Machesney Park Administrator Tim Savage.

The group is asking to work with the state to allow businesses to open while following health guidelines much like big box stores.

But a signature not on the letter is Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara's. He says, "Now is not the time to reverse course. A plan to open all businesses on a single day – or to allow a hodgepodge system where each city makes its own rules — is not responsible when we know it will be right in the middle of our surge.”

The county's top official says the end game is the same across communities but says May 1 may be too soon.

"We could have a surge of cases that would actually hurt business for the rest of May, June, July and August," said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

While the mayors have yet to hear a response, they say they hope the Governor will hear their call to allow business as usual.

Governor Pritzker acknowledges the want to regionally open the state but he says he's looking at hospital capacity and other numbers to make that decision.

"I'm looking at the data to try to make determinations. A lot of this has to do with, when you hit peak are our hospitals going to be available to people who need hospitalization," said Gov. JB Pritzker.