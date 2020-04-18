1 of the Wisconsin fugitives requests extradition hearing

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — One of the men who escaped a maximum security prison in Wisconsin and was later arrested in Rockford has requested an extradition hearing and is still in jail in Winnebago County.



According to the 17th Circuit Court, Thomas Deering and James Newman appeared in court Friday afternoon.



Deering waived a formal extradition hearing and will be transported back to Wisconsin.



Newman, however, did not waive a formal extradition hearing and will appear in court again on Tuesday.



Authorities say the men escaped together from Columbia Correctional Institution with the help of a kitchen worker at the prison. They made there way south to Rockford, and were arrested Friday morning.



Carly Rice, who runs the safe place and outreach program Carly's Place, identified the men when they showed up at her door. She gave them coffee and cigarettes and waited until Rockford Police could arrive to place them under arrest. She's being hailed a hero now.