WREX Recipes: Confetti Cake

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Box cake and cookie mixes are the introduction most of us have to baking. They are simple, required few ingredients, and are virtually fool proof.



They were how I got my start with baking and I love the nostalgia they bring. However, lets face it, they are not the most luxurious cakes in the world. This recipe though is going to change that.

I'm going to show you an easy way to take a basic box mix and turn it into a bakery level dessert without too much more effort.

Here is how you make confetti cake:

Ingredients:

French Vanilla Box Cake Mix

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

1/2 tsp salt

3 eggs

1 1/3 water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla

Rainbow sprinkles

Buttercream Frosting:

1 cup butter

3 cups of powder sugar

Splash of vanilla

Milk as needed

Directions:

Preheat over to 350 degrees Combine dry ingredients, then add wet ingredients one at a time Fold in sprinkles at the very end and do not over mix, it can turn the batter green if you do Grease one sheet cake pan or two eight inch round pans (this depends on the shape you want to make/if you want to stack the cakes) Pour batter into pans, smooth and then bake in oven for 50 minutes Let pan cool to the touch then flip and remove onto cooling rack

To Make Frosting: