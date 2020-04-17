Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Clinton and Scott Counties. In Illinois,

Whiteside County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road

conditions.

In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions.

&&