Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Clinton and Scott Counties. In Illinois,
Whiteside County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road
conditions.
In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions.
