Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Clinton and Scott Counties. In Illinois,
Whiteside County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road
conditions.

In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions.

&&

