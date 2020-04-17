Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…DuPage, Central Cook, Lee, De Kalb and Kane Counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
