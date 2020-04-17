Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…DuPage, Central Cook, Lee, De Kalb and Kane Counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&