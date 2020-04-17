Winnebago County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, first case in a child under 10

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting one new coronavirus related death in the county along with 19 new cases.



The health department did not provide any additional details on the death or the 19 new cases. The 19 new cases brings the total in the county up to 163.



However, the county did confirm an employee at the River Bluff Nursing Home has tested positive for the virus. The condition of the employee is not known at this time.



Based off information provided by the county, we're also seeing the first reported case in a child under the age of 10 years old. The age of the child is not known at this time.



Here's a breakdown of the cases by age in the county:

0-9: 1

10-19: 8

20-29: 25

30-39: 23

40-49: 32

50-59: 30

60-69: 25

70-79: 10

80+: 9

The county leads the region in both cases and deaths related to the virus.