Winnebago County corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A corrections officer at the Winnebago County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.



The individual works at the Winnebago County Jail, and has been on an unrelated leave of absence since March 5, 2020 with no contact with inmates or staff at the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified that the officer became ill and tested positive for COVID-19 this week. The officer is currently at home in isolation and is not scheduled to return to duty until cleared by medical staff.

“The Sheriff and his team continue to proactively work to keep inmates, corrections officers, deputies, and 911 staff safe. Similar to the leadership team at our River Bluff Nursing Home, they are following CDC and IDPH guidelines at each and every turn. We wish this employee a quick and full recovery,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

No additional details will be released at this time.