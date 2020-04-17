Two new cases of COVID-19 in Stephenson County, total at 11

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The Stephenson County Health Department announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 11.



The health department reports both new cases are adults, one in their 40s and the other in their 50s.



The total number of cases is now up to 11 in the county. Four of the individuals have been released from quarantine, according to the health department.



There's been no deaths related to the virus as of now in the county.