Two escaped Wisconsin inmates arrested in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX/WKOW) — Two Wisconsin inmates who escaped prison Thursday morning were taken into custody in Rockford on Friday.



Thomas Deering (right) and James Newman (left) escaped from the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin on Thursday.



Rockford Police say both men arrived at Miss Carly's Friday morning. Miss Carly's called police and the men were taken into custody.

Both escaped inmates from the Columbia Correctional Facility in Portage, WI are now in custody. They arrived at Miss Carly’s and were recognized from their posted pictures. More details to follow. #rockfordilpolicedepartment — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 17, 2020

In a Facebook post Friday, the nonprofit group Miss Carly's wrote:

"This morning two men showed up at our door shivering, frozen, wearing prison issue sweats and thermal shirts. They had emergency blankets stuffed under their clothing. They looked just like the kind of people we want to help....but they weren't. I recognized them right away. They had escaped from prison in Wisconsin. See, my mom was homeless and she was kidnapped, raped and murdered years ago. So, these guys faces stuck in my memory after seeing their photos and reading about their charges. Rockford Illinois Police Department was here within minutes and handled the situation with professionalism and cool heads. I trembled as I offered the two men coffee to warm them up and stall their departure. I was so relieved when our officers showed up. They are off the streets now. I have a huge heart for the unloveable and the lost, but I will always fight to keep our city safe "

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says both men were housed in the maximum security section of the prison.

Deering had escaped from the Waupun Correctional Institution in October of 2002.

According to court records, Newman also escaped from a correctional facility in 2012.