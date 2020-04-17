Stateline schools turn on ‘Lights for the Fight’ to support students, essential workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With in-school learning suspended in Illinois for the remainder of the academic year, schools across the Stateline are showing their support for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IHSA schools are taking part in a trend called, "Lights for the Fight." It is where each Friday night from 8 - 8:20 p.m., schools turn on their athletic field lights to show support for their senior students as well as essential workers.

On Friday, Rockford Lutheran School turned on the lights at its football field while giving its seniors a unique opportunity. Students got to parade around the field while in their cars.

Other local schools that took part include Byron High School and Oregon High School.