Spring temperatures and windy weather return this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This weekend will feel more like late April, but it does come with a couple side effects. Watch out for scattered showers this evening and strong winds arriving Saturday.

Evening showers:

Spotty light rain and graupel showers are likely through the evening.

We are not done with wet weather just yet. Spotty light rain and graupel showers slide through this evening, then the weather dries up and clears out after midnight.

Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation that resembles little balls of Styrofoam. Graupel starts out as snow, melts a little on the way down, picks up more moisture which freezes onto it, then hits the ground. It's also referred to as "soft hail". It looks like ice pellets, but is more of a half snow/half hail hybrid.

Between the rain and graupel, we'll see a little accumulation. This should keep the ground a little soggy into this evening. Later tonight, the weather clears out and becomes frosty. Temperatures fall right around freezing, increasing the chances for frost.

Warm and windy:

Temperatures jump back to near average this weekend, but it does come with some nuisance conditions. Strong winds set in Saturday.

Winds rise to 25 mph from the southwest starting Saturday afternoon. Gusts may rise to 40 mph. The strong winds persist through Saturday evening, then slowly die down Saturday night. Within these conditions, it may be difficult to drive at times, and loose objects and tents may blow around. Secure anything that could blow over or away by the afternoon.

The warmer winds do help our temperatures out. We'll have highs near 60 degrees, which is close to average for this time of year. A bright sunny sky will be seen throughout the day.

By Sunday, the strong winds go away, and conditions mostly stay the same. A chance for spotty light rain showers is possible in the morning, then the weather clears out through the afternoon. Temperatures will be near 60 degrees again, but falling just short as well.

Warmer next week:

Sunny weather remains in place during the first half of next week. Temperatures keep warming up, with highs in the low 60's.

Late in the week, scattered showers are possible Wednesday through Friday. That won't hold temperatures back. Warm air and winds will keep temperatures afloat. Highs may get into the middle 60's by Thursday.